Putin ally’s son who flew drone over the Arctic violated law, Norway Supreme Court says

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s top court has ruled that the son of a Russian businessman close to President Vladimir Putin violated a law by flying drones over the Arctic last year. The Supreme Court’s decision Friday overnturns a lower court’s ruling that decided such flights were permitted. The high court said “the flight ban for Russian citizens includes drone flights,” making it illegal for Russian companies or citizens “to land on, take off from or fly over Norwegian territory.” After the invasion of Ukraine, Norway decided on the ban. The lawyer for Andrey Yakunin, who holds dual Russian and British citizenships, noted that two of five Supreme Court judges didn’t decide whether hobby drones had to be considered aircraft.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.