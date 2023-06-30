Skip to Content
Pueblo non-profit ‘Halfway Home’ provides hundreds of children with backpacks

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fantastic non-profit in Pueblo is doing amazing work for children in the area.

Since 2019, 'Halfway Home' has been providing support to children and families in need. Friday, the non-profit was preparing for a backpack giveaway that will serve more than 300 kids.

The organization also works year-round to make a difference in the lives of children through things like tutoring, coat drives, holiday toy giveaways, and mentorship.

For more information on the organization, visit https://www.halfwayhomepueblo.org/

