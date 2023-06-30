Skip to Content
News

Flooding in South Africa kills 7, and rescue crews are searching for another 7 missing people

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 4:36 AM

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities say seven people have died and another seven are missing after floods in and around the South African city of Durban. The Kwazulu-Natal provincial government says six people died in Durban and one in Port Sheptsone about 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the south of Durban. Authorities said Friday they recovered the bodies of a woman in her 20s and a teenage girl in a canal in Durban to take the death toll to seven. Heavy rains and strong winds have battered South Africa’s east coast region for days.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content