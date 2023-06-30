Flooding in South Africa kills 7, and rescue crews are searching for another 7 missing people

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Authorities say seven people have died and another seven are missing after floods in and around the South African city of Durban. The Kwazulu-Natal provincial government says six people died in Durban and one in Port Sheptsone about 120 kilometers (75 miles) to the south of Durban. Authorities said Friday they recovered the bodies of a woman in her 20s and a teenage girl in a canal in Durban to take the death toll to seven. Heavy rains and strong winds have battered South Africa’s east coast region for days.

