DeSantis’ net worth is more than $1.17 million, newly filed state disclosure shows

By Kit Maher and Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a net worth of more than $1.17 million dollars, according to a newly filed 2022 state disclosure.

The Republican presidential candidate’s financial position improved significantly after receiving an advance from HarperCollins to write his second book, “The Courage to Be Free.” DeSantis reported an income of $1,250,000 in his 2022 statement for the book advance and $141,400.20 for his salary as governor.

His net worth as of December 31, 2022, was $1,174,331.07.

Released in February, the book provided DeSantis a reason to tour the country as he laid the groundwork for a presidential campaign. The book became a bestseller, though copies of it were often handed out for free at his events around the country.

DeSantis reported savings of $54,720.58 in a Florida Retirement System account, in addition to $91,719.79 in a federal Thrift Savings Plan account. His decision to accept a pension as governor came after he rejected his taxpayer-funded pension in 2013 as a member of the US House, saying at the time, “I didn’t run for Congress for the perks.”

He also reported $1,046,519.36 in checkings and savings accounts.

DeSantis has received an extension for his Federal Election Commission filing – a requirement for federal candidates – until July 31, according to the FEC.

Last year, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,986 at the end of 2021, a modest sum compared to his predecessor, now-US Sen. Rick Scott. Scott, a former health care executive, is one of the wealthiest members of Congress. In his final year as governor, Scott reported a net worth of $255 million with at least an additional $173 million in assets held by his wife that he had to disclose for the first time when running for US Senate. Scott counted two residences, in Naples, Florida, and in Montana, among his many assets.

DeSantis and his wife Casey do not own a home, having sold their house in Ponte Vedra Beach in 2019 after moving into the governor’s mansion.

On the campaign trail, DeSantis has played up his “blue collar” roots growing up in middle class Florida suburbia as the son of a nurse and a Nielsen box installer. He has regularly shared with Republican voters his decision to join the Navy after graduating from Harvard law over other opportunities.

“I had the chance to make a lot of money coming out of school,” DeSantis said at a recent Republican dinner in North Carolina. “I had great credentials. But you know, this was after 9/11 and I felt a calling to serve and raise my hand and volunteer.”

