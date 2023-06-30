Crews still battling Titan Fire burning northwest of Trinidad, 930 acres 1% containment

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Crews are still battling the Titan Fire burning northwest of Trinidad.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the fire remains at 930 acres and with 1% containment.

Per an update on the Titan Fire at 9 a.m., the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management (CIM) Team 1 assumed management responsibility for the fire at 6:30 a.m.

The fire is located just east of CR 51.0 in mountainous terrain at approximately 7.500 feet. It was mapped by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) multi-mission aircraft at 2 p.m. Thursday that reported the fire was 930 acres.

According to officials, firefighting aircraft will continue providing aerial support to crews on the ground Friday if weather conditions allow. Additional resources including a helicopter, engines, and ground crews have been ordered and continue to arrive. A completed dozer line is keeping the fire in check on the northwest flank.

Overnight the fire saw rain showers that helped firefighters in the suppression efforts. A cold, dry front passage is expected Friday morning with strong outflow winds and lightning in the afternoon. Officials expect fire behavior to be mild with some tree torching on steeper slopes.

Current evacuations, closures, and fire restrictions:

An evacuation was issued by the Las Animas County Sheriff affecting CR 40.0 and CR 40.1. Those east of County Road 51.0 within a 10-mile radius are currently under an evacuation order. This includes Timber Canyon and Ponderosa Ridge.

Those west of CR 51.0, including the City of Trinidad, are currently NOT under an evacuation order.

Shelters are set up at Aguilar Community Center and Trinidad Community Center.

Large animals are welcome at the Las Animas County Fairgrounds, but they must be attended by their owners at all times. Cats are welcome at Noah’s Ark.

Residents are encouraged to register with the Las Animas County emergency notification system by clicking here.

The fire is currently burning near a San Isabel Electric powerline. The utility company has requested customers south of Walsenburg to use as little electricity as possible, especially between 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. when electric usage is typically the highest.

There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) in place over the Titan Fire. Wildfires are a no-fly zone for unauthorized aircraft, including drones. If you fly, crews can’t. For more information, click here.

The Titan Fire was originally referred to as the Freedom Heights Fire.

