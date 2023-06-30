CPW stocks Woodland Park’s Memorial Park Lake with catchable trout ahead of July 4th

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just in time for the 4th of July holiday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has stocked catchable trout in Memorial Park Lake in Woodland Park.

CPW's 19 hatcheries stock 90 million fish into 2,800 Colorado reservoirs and lakes, and 9,500 miles of trout streams every year.

In Colorado, anyone 16-and-older is required to have a fishing license.

For more information on fishing in Colorado, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Fishing.aspx