5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Indonesia’s main island, damaging several buildings

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, damaging several buildings and prompting panic. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday the magnitude 5.8 quake was centered 84 kilometers (52 miles) southwest of Bambanglipuro, a village in Bantul regency of Yogyakarta province, at a depth of 86 kilometers (53.4 miles). Television reports showed local residents in Yogyakarta and its neighboring provinces of Central Java and East Java panicking as houses and buildings swayed for several seconds. Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said the quake damaged at least 15 houses, two schools, a health facility and a government office.

