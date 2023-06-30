25 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in western India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in western India say a tire blowout caused a bus to lose control and crash into a road divider and burst into flames, killing 25 people. Police officer Sunil Kadasne told the Press Trust of India news agency that 33 people were on the bus when the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a highway in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra state. He says the eight survivors were taken to a hospital. Deadly road accidents are common in India, often due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

