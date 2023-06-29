Woman’s leg is amputated after being trapped under a moving walkway in a Thai airport
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — A woman’s leg has been amputated in a Thai airport after it was trapped by a movable walkway. The 57-year-old was due to board a morning flight from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she was caught by the walkway in the airport’s Terminal 2. A medical team there eventually had to cut her left leg off from above the knee, according to airport officials. Don Mueang Airport’s director said the airport will be fully responsible for her medical costs and other compensations.