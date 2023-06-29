Skip to Content
They envision the world’s tallest flagpole in this Maine town. Instead of uniting, it is dividing

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
Published 10:06 PM

By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (AP) — In the United States, many people view bigger as better. But some residents of a tiny community in Maine are balking at measuring patriotism by the size of a flagpole. Situated at the nation’s eastern tip, Maine’s Down East region is the place where the sunlight first kisses U.S. soil each day. It’s where the vast wilderness and ocean meet. It’s also the place where a patriotic family has proposed the world’s tallest flagpole — one that’d be taller than the Empire State Building, with a huge American flag on top. The proposal was supposed to unite people around the flag and create jobs. Instead, it’s laying bare community and cultural flashpoints.

