Sunset Amphitheater announces a partnership that could bring big names to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Big names in the music industry might soon have a place to headline concerts in Colorado Springs. Officials with Notes Live said the official groundbreaking of the Sunset Amphitheater will be on July 12, 2023.

Notes Live also said they've made a ten-year agreement with AEG, one of the top booking agents in the country which works with the likes of George Strait, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Ed Sheeran. This virtually ensures that top entertainers will be headed to the Pikes Peak Area.

"This is not just a booking agreement. This is an annual partnership where we actually partner on shows. We win together and we lose together, and we build the product together, They're the operator, we're the owner," explained JW Roth, the Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Notes Live.

The Sunset Amphitheater will be an 8,000-seat venue and include a five-star seafood and steakhouse restaurant. The total development cost of the venue is $80 million.

Much of the preliminary work, including the installation of utilities, is finished.

We should know who the first performers will be by the end of 2023.