Sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that a sexually violent predator has moved to an address within the Colorado Springs Police Department’s jurisdiction.

According to CSPD, George Terry Aragon is a sex offender whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “sexually violent predator” by Colorado courts. The department said it will make all reasonable efforts to ensure that Aragon registers as a sex offender and that he understands his responsibilities as such.

Aragon’s criminal history reveals that he was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in 2012 out of Pueblo County Colorado, 1st-degree sexual assault in 1995 out of Denver County, and failure to register as a sex offender in 2009 out of Denver County.

According to CSPD, Aragon is registered at 5 W Las Vegas St in Colorado Springs. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’2”, 155 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aragon is one of 21 sexually violent predators currently registered in Colorado Springs, according to CSPD.