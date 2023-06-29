Political consultant gets 24 years for paying hitmen to kill a colleague
By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey political consultant has been sentenced to 24 years in federal prison for arranging the murder of a colleague. Sean Caddle was an important behind-the-scenes figure in Democratic campaigns. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit murder-for-hire in the killing of Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator. Galdieri was stabbed to death in 2014. What happened remained a mystery until an ex-convict awaiting sentencing for bank robbery told authorities about it. He and the other hit man later got 16 and 20 year sentences for carrying out the killing. Caddle faced a possible life sentence, but prosecutors said he cooperated with government investigators.