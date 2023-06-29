Skip to Content
Manitou Springs lifts water restrictions and water conservation recommendations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs announced th Stage 3 Water Restrictions have been lifted.

In a press release Thursday, the city said this is thanks to residents conserving water.

Tuesday, the city called for only essential water use and water conservation in response to excessive rainfall and snowmelt runoff and put in place Stage 3 Water Restrictions for 48 hours.

Officials said the city's water treatment plant was facing limitations in processing water due to the increased volume of turbid water caused by heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

The city explained the recent abundance of rain doesn't translate into the capacity for the water treatment plant to effectively treat and meet the demands of Manitou Springs during its peak season. According to officials, the excessive rain led to elevated sediment and particle content in French Creek, the city's primary water source. That led to the water treatment plant and its filters becoming constrained in their ability to process a sufficient amount of water. The Mesa Storage Tank - which holds the city's main water supply - wasn't able to adequately replenish.

Now, the city says the Mesa Storage tank has now returned to healthy levels.

While water conservation restrictions have been lifted, the city asks people to continue to work together and be mindful of and safeguard precious water resources.

