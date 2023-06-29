Jersey Shore towns say state’s marijuana law handcuffs police and emboldens rowdy teens

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — Officials and residents of several New Jersey shore towns say the state’s law decriminalizing marijuana use is having an unintended effect: emboldening large groups of teenagers to run amok on beaches and boardwalks, knowing there is little chance of them getting in trouble for it. Now, some lawmakers are trying to walk back some of the changes. Critics say the changes, which include a prohibition on searching teens for alcohol and drugs, went too far. Large crowds of unruly teens plagued Ocean City and Seaside Heights over Memorial Day weekend. Bills to restore penalties for underage drinking or marijuana use are being considered by the state Legislature.

