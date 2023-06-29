Hurricane Adrian strengthens, new tropical depression brings rain to Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Adrian has gained strength far off Mexico’s Pacific coast, but father south and closer to land, a new tropical depression has formed that has forecasters much more worried. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Adrian had sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea. On Thursday morning, the storm’s center was about 440 miles (710 kilometers) west-southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico. The hurricane center says Adrian was moving west-northwest at about 8 mph (13 kph), and that general motion is expected to continue.

