HSPPR reduces adoption prices until July 3rd

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- With temperatures heating up, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says they are expecting to see an increase in animals coming into their facilities.

In anticipation of this, the HSPPR is reducing adoption prices for cats and dogs until Jul 3rd.

The HSPPR said dogs six months and older will be $25, and cats six months and older will be just $10 until July 3rd.

Between their facilities in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo, the HSPPR currently has more than 650 animals in their care and is expecting that number to rise. Last week alone at their Colorado Springs facility they took in 70 animals on Monday, 59 on Tuesday, 84 on Wednesday, and 90 on Thursday.

For more information on animals and how to adopt, visit the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.