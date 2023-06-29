Here’s how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Scorching heat across the U.S. already has caused more than a dozen deaths in Texas alone and led to mounting misery from the Pacific Northwest to the South. And the official end of summer is still months away. Experts say drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities to the early morning evening and staying inside an air-conditioned building will help you stay cool and safe during extreme heat. But there are other ways to cool down if you don’t have air conditioning, like going to a mall or library for a few hours. Experts also suggest keeping windows closed and covered during the day and staying in the shade and wearing a wide-brimmed hat if you have to be outside.

By RIO YAMAT The Associated Press

