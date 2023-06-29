Germany’s 5.5 million Muslims are often exposed to everyday, structural racism, report finds

BERLIN (AP) — Racism, hatred and sometimes violence against Muslims in Germany are widespread and often part of their everyday experience. That’s according to a new report presented in Berlin on Thursday. A group of experts worked for three years on the comprehensive report about racism and hostility toward the country’s 5.5 million Muslims. They analyzed scientific studies, police crime statistics and documentation of anti-Muslim incidents by anti-discrimination agencies, counseling centers and nongovernmental organizations. The report concludes that at least one third of Muslims in Germany have experienced hostility due to their religion. The experts pointed out that the real numbers are likely vastly higher.

