Arrest warrant issued for sex offender in Pueblo County for failing to register

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is alerting the community of a sex offender who has failed to register and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

The PCSO said 64-year-old Wesley Lucas is believed to be homeless and has failed to register as a sexually violent predator after being released from the Pueblo County Jail in April of this year. Lucas had been registering but stopped following this most recent arrest.

According to the PCSO, Lucas was convicted in 2008 of felony sexual assault and is required to register as a sexually violent predator. The reason behind his most recent arrest is unknown.

If you see Lucas or have any information on his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.