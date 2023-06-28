Skip to Content
WATCH: El Paso County, City of Colorado Springs discuss disaster declaration for recent storms

Peyton Highway that runs over Black Squirrel Creek, June 23, 2023
Peyton Highway that runs over Black Squirrel Creek, June 23, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Tuesday, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs announced the approval of a disaster declaration resolution in response to the rainstorms and flash flooding that hit the area throughout June.

An Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) found the total reported damage is roughly $19,563, 831. Now, the county is calling in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance.

Wednesday, county and city officials are holding a press conference to go over the disaster declaration, damage sustained to public infrastructure, and the process moving forward to secure federal funding.

The press conference is set to begin at 11:15 a.m. KRDO will stream that below:

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about him here.

