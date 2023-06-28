Utah woman accused of killing husband after writing book about grief is sued for over $13 million

A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday against Kouri Richins in state court in connection with the 2022 death of her husband, Eric Richins. In the lawsuit, the sister of the woman’s late husband accuses her of taking money from the man’s bank accounts, diverting money intended to pay his taxes and obtaining a fradulent loan before allegedly killing him in 2022. An email message sent to Kouri Richins’ attorney seeking comment on the lawsuit was not immediately returned Wednesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.