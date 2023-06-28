US commits more lawyers to address Native American disappearances and killings
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice will be funneling more resources toward addressing the alarming rate of disappearances and killings among Native Americans. The agency announced a new outreach program Wednesday. Five attorneys and five coordinators will be dispatched to several regions around the country to help with investigations of unsolved cases and related crimes. Their reach will span from New Mexico and Arizona to Alaska, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan and Minnesota. The announcement came as a special commission gathered in Albuquerque for one of its final field hearings as it works to develop recommendations for addressing the crisis.