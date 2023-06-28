Taylor Swift, Austin Butler, Keke Palmer and Ke Huy Quan invited to join film Film Academy

Taylor Swift, best supporting Oscar actor winner Ke Huy Quan, “Elvis” star Austin Butler and “Nope’s” Keke Palmer and The Weeknd have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The organization behind the Oscars said Wednesday that it extended invitations to 398 individuals to join its ranks this year. Among those invited are 22 Oscar winners and 76 nominees, like “Everything Everywhere All At Once” writer-director-producers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who must choose between the three branches, as well as actors Paul Mescal, Stephanie Hsu and Kerry Condon.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.