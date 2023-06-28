Montana Superfund town’s health clinic accused of submitting false asbestos claims

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A major railroad company is trying to convince a federal jury that a Montana clinic submitted hundreds of asbestos claims for people who weren’t sick and bilked taxpayer funds. BNSF Railway was earlier found liable for spreading hazardous asbestos that officials say killed hundreds of people in the Montana community of Libby. The new case focuses on the Center For Asbestos Related Disease. The clinic has certified more than 3,400 people with asbestos-related diseases since 2003. BNSF alleged more than half the certifications were based on false medical submissions. The railway shipped asbestos-tainted vermiculite through Libby from a nearby mine for decades. A seven-person jury began deliberations after the two sides offered closing arguments Wednesday in a civil trial.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.