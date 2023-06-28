Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection” and her ongoing recovery. Manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday that the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He said the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. Tour promoter Live Nation confirmed the tour postponement, citing Oseary’s post.

