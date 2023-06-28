Skip to Content
Fountain Police Department asking for help finding missing juvenile last seen in May

Published 10:21 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Fountain Police Department is asking for help locating a missing juvenile possibly in Missouri. 

Brayden Rule, 16, was last seen on Monday, May 29, and is believed to be in the Fountain area or possibly around Branson or Joplin, Missouri after it was reported he had packed up his belongings from his home.  

He is described as a white, 5’7, around 97 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department through the El Paso County Communications Center at (719)-390-5555. 

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

