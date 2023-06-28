Colorado State Patrol to release dashcam and body-worn camera footage of deadly pursuit

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol will go over the pursuit of a stolen patrol vehicle that ended in a deadly crash. Investigators are set to release dashcam and body-worn camera footage of the incident.

On June 20 at 10:57 a.m., Colorado State Patrol Troopers responded to assist Otero County Deputies with a suspect running away from them along Highway 50. According to CSP, the suspect vehicle was called in as a "shots fired" call.

CSP said the suspect had already reportedly caused multiple crashes and tried causing head-on crashes with himself and other vehicles.

Troopers performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI), stopping the vehicle. Law enforcement then contacted the suspect.

During the arrest, however, the suspect managed to gain access to the front of a fully marked Colorado State Patrol vehicle and took off on Highway 50.

Agencies pursued the suspect in the stolen patrol vehicle while troopers deployed stop sticks further down the highway.

After hitting the stop sticks - CSP said the suspect lost control of the stolen patrol vehicle and crashed into the side of a stopped Commercial Motor Vehicle parked on the side of Highway 50. The stolen patrol vehicle then caught on fire.

The suspect was pulled from the burning vehicle and taken to a hospital, but he ended up dying. The suspect was later identified as Anthony Alphonso Sanchez III

The CMV driver wasn't injured.

Colorado State Patrol will now share a video timeline and go over the pursuit involving Sanchez from when troopers responded to when the stolen vehicle crashed.

The press conference to go over the crash happens at 12:30 p.m.

The Colorado Burau of Investigation is the lead agency in this ongoing investigation.