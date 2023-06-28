Pueblo Parks & Rec. Dept. looking to recruit local youth for skatepark improvement projects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, June 26, the Pueblo City Council approved the $45,000 allocation of ARPA dollars to improve concrete skateboard park amenities at J.J. Raigoza Park, Moynihan Park and Sergeant Blake Harris Skateboard Park located at Pueblo City Park.

According to the city, the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department plans to recruit young people to help with these improvement projects. The Parks Dept. is said they are looking for those who are interested in learning practical trade skills and applying them to job skills, teamwork, and building confidence through graffiti removal, making concrete molds, form building, and updating the skate parks with QR codes. Learned skills will include drawing, concrete design, geometry, physics, and skating.

Youths that are involved in the projects will also be able to learn how to skate, even if they have never skated previously.

The city said the projects will teach youth and involve them in the building of different features to completion. Moynihan Park proposed update features include quarter pipes and a fun box. At J.J. Raigoza Park, the proposed features include a three-sided pyramid and the proposed feature at Sergeant Black Harris Skateboard Park is a concrete mini half pipe, according to the city.

Construction is anticipated to begin this fall and Each project is anticipated to be completed within four weeks.

The City of Pueblo said it received two rounds of allocations of ARPA funds, totaling $36.4 million dollars to be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.

For more information on this program, contact the City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department.