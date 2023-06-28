Skip to Content
At-risk teen from Falcon missing Wednesday night

Published 10:43 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing, at-risk teen.

The EPCSO said Garrett, no last name provided, is missing from his home Wednesday night on Moonrock Heights in Falcon.

Garrett was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan cargo pants with numerous zippers. He has more facial hair than what's depicted in the photo above and he was also not wearing glasses, the EPCSO said.

If you see Garrett, call 911.

