Victim of homicide Friday near downtown Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide who was found Friday just east of Downtown Colorado Springs.

RELATED: Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Nancy Mascarenas, from Clovis, New Mexico. The coroner will determine the cause of death, but CSPD is investigating it as a homicide.

According to CSPD, officers responded to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m. on Friday, June 23 in the 1500 block of E. Boulder St. When they arrived, they found an adult woman dead at the scene with a possible gunshot wound.

At this time no arrests have been made. This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.