UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees

BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations human rights office says Russian forces carried out widespread and systematic torture of civilians who were detained in connection with its attack on Ukraine, and summarily executed dozens of them. The global body interviewed hundreds of victims and witnesses for a report Tuesday detailing more than 900 cases of civilians being arbitrarily detained in the conflict, most of them by Russia. The vast majority of those interviewed said they were tortured and in some cases subjected to sexual violence during detention by Russian forces. The report also documented 75 cases of arbitrary detention by Ukrainian security forces. More than half of those detained by Ukrainian forces also reported being tortured or mistreated.

