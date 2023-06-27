Suppression efforts still underway to contain Spring Creek Fire now at 20% containment

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Crew members continue to make steady progress as they work to contain the Spring Creek Fire that broke out just a few days ago.

On Saturday, June 24, the Grand Valley Fire Protection District (GVFPD) was called to a brush fire around 2 p.m. near Spring Creek, just five miles southwest of Parachute, Colo.

Responding firefighters found an active fire running and spotting in a “rugged pinyon-juniper grassy terrain.”

Crews from Debeque Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Carbondale, and Rural Fire Protection District, Lower Valley Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and the Upper Colorado River (UCR) Fire Management Unit responded as mutual aid to assist with firefighting efforts.

An update on the fire was reported that same day, at around 6:38 p.m., and Garfield County officials labeled the brush fire as the now Spring Creek Fire as it was estimated to be burning at 150 acres.

Ground and air resources were used to start containing active spotting areas.

Sunday, June 25, at around 10:05 a.m. suppression efforts continued.

The Spring Creek Fire was now burning at an estimated 201 acres with moderate fire behavior and investigation efforts were put in place to determine the cause of how the fire started.

Air and ground resources resumed their progress overnight to try and contain the fire according to Garfield County officials.

They stated no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported at the time.

The latest update on the fire was issued Monday, June 26, at around 10:09 a.m.

Garfield County officials state firefighters had made significant progress securing the perimeter of the fire as they worked to tend to several spot fires.

Officials stated the state fire activity picked up overnight due to dry conditions and increased winds with the fire now burning at 212 acres with 20% containment.

As of Tuesday, more than 150 members are assigned to the Spring Creek Fire with more resources expected to arrive, according to Garfield County officials.

Time stamp updates for the Spring Creek Fire can be found at this link here.