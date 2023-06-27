Regulators begin final safety inspection before treated Fukushima wastewater is released into sea

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese regulators are making the final inspection before treated radioactive wastewater is released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. The inspection began Wednesday a day after the plant operator had installed the outlet of the undersea tunnel from which the water will be released. The permit for releasing the water could be issued about a week after the inspection ends. The plant operator could start discharging the water soon after. Local fishing groups and Japan’s neighbors oppose the release because they worry it won’t be safe. The government and the utility say the slightly radioactive water will be diluted and won’t harm people or marine life. Some scientists say long-term effects are unknown.

