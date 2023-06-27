Pueblo PD investigating Monday night shooting on city’s east side

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday on the east side of the city.

According to the PPD, officers responded to the area of E. 15th St. and Troy Ave. just before 6 p.m. Monday. When they arrived on scene they found an adult man with blood on his face and who said he had been shot.

The PPD said officers located surveillance video that showed a white vehicle driving south on Troy Ave. before turning west into the alley between 14th and 15th Streets. The vehicle pulled up next to the victim, who was standing in the alley. A person in the passenger seat of the vehicle exited and spoke to the victim from across the car. After some interaction, shots were heard, and the victim then fell to the ground. The passenger re-entered the vehicle, which then fled the scene westbound through the alley.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Sergeant Chris Flores at (719) 553-2936. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.