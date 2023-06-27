Skip to Content
Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office attempting to I.D. man suspected of stealing travel trailer

The suspect from two angles and the stolen trailer and suspect vehicle
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in the theft of a large travel trailer from a storage facility on the west side of Pueblo.

According to the PCSO, the man seen above stole a Mallard travel trailer from Thatcher Storage on Thatcher Ave. on June 19. The man is described as a middle-aged white man with salt and pepper-colored hair. He was wearing a baseball cap with an Ariat logo. He was in a white, mid-2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, short bed extended cab with black aftermarket wheels and TA all-terrain tires. The truck also had chrome side steps and silver diamond plates on both bed rails and inside the tailgate. The word “DUB$” was added in chrome letters above the driver’s side front fender.

If you know who this man is, have seen the truck or the trailer, or have any information about the crime, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250, reference #18587; or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com

