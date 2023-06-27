More than 50 MPs resign from Iraqi Kurdish region’s parliament to protest court ruling
By SALAR SALIM and ABDULRAHMAN ZEYAD
IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — More than 50 members of the local parliament in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region in the north have submitted their resignations to protest a court decision that deemed as unconstitutional the body’s postponement of elections by a year. A ruling by the Federal Supreme Court in Baghdad issued last month ruled against the regional parliament’s decision in October to extend its legislative term, delaying the regional election by a year. The decision came in response to a lawsuit filed by opposition political figures challenging the legality of the extension.