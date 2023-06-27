Kevin Spacey is about to stand trial in London on sex charges. Here’s what to know

LONDON (AP) — Double Academy Award-winner Kevin Spacey, whose stellar acting career was derailed by sex assault allegations, goes on trial in London this week, accused of sexual offenses. The 63-year-old actor faces a dozen charges involving four men. The claims include sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. Spacey denies all 12 counts, which relate to alleged incidents between 2001 and 2013. For most of that time, Spacey ran the Old Vic Theatre in London. Spacey’s lawyer has said the actor will face the U.K. court to establish his innocence and “proceed with his life.” The trial at Southwark Crown Court is scheduled to last four weeks.

