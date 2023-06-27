Judge skeptical of Trump’s plea to move NY criminal case to federal court

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

New York (CNN) — A judge appears poised to reject Donald Trump’s attempt to move the New York criminal case that accuses the former president of falsifying business records to federal court.

In a hearing Tuesday, District Judge Alvin Hellerstein was skeptical of Trump’s argument that the case should be tried in federal court because the alleged violations occurred during his presidency.

“The act for which the president has been indicted does not relate to anything under color of his office,” Hellerstein said.

Hellerstein, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, said he plans to issue a decision within two weeks.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records when he reimbursed his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who prosecutors allege made hush money payments during the 2016 campaign to women who claimed they had extramarital affairs with the former president, which Trump denies. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

