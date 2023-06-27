Hot to Start the Week, Cooler and Stormy Later

Mainly sunny and dry conditions will be over southern Colorado through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 90s area-wide. Some of the hottest temps of the year occurring early this week. A strong storm or two is possible in far SE Colorado We have a bit of a pattern change coming by midweek with cooler weather and more stormy weather moving into the picture. High temps will drop to below seasonal norms with 70s and 80s forecast. Storms will become more numerous as well with the possibility of severe storms popping up as well through the weekend. Fourth of July weekend plans could be a bit wet for anyone with outdoor plans.

