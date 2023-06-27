Federal board sides with Navajo coal company, says BNSF Railway must ship to Canadian port

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A federal board has ordered BNSF Railway to transport at least 4.2 million tons of coal from a Montana mine to a port in Canada this year. This would allow a Navajo Nation-owned coal producer to meet its overseas contracts. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board order requires BNSF to move 23 trains of coal per month for the Navajo Transitional Energy Company, beginning immediately, and additional trains when it can. The board says BNSF Railway’s obligation as a “common carrier” means it has to provide service if it has the capacity to do so. NTEC is also suing BSNF Railway for hauling less coal last year than it was contracted to.

