Cuban entrepreneurs get business training from the US, and hope that Biden lifts sanctions

HAVANA, Cuba (AP) — The Cuban government opened the door to the creation of more small- and medium-sized businesses in September 2021. And there are now over 8,000 of these type of enterprises operating legally on the island. Among them is a group of entrepreneurs who benefited from a business training program offered by the U.S. Embassy in Cuba, where many young entrepreneurs aren’t wary of the American government as the previous generation was. While many entrepreneurs say they appreciate efforts like the training offered by the U.S. embassy, they express concern by the negative impact of U.S.-imposed economic sanctions and want the Biden administration to lift sanctions and do more to boost business exchanges between both nations.

