Colorado Springs City Council set to vote on proposal for energy price rate decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Springs City Council is set to vote on the Colorado Springs Utilities’ (Springs Utilities) proposal for an energy rate decrease this Tuesday, June 27.

If approved, this will be the third energy rate decrease since November 2022, with the last being in March 2023.

The proposed natural gas and electric rate decreases are the result of lower demand and greater natural gas supply nationwide. Springs Utilities state these new rates will be in effect Saturday, July 1, should the proposal pass.

As a result, Springs Utilities state individual customer bill impacts can vary depending on weather, household use, and home efficiency.

That estimated impact would be a total decrease of about $8 per month on the average residential bill.

Compared to last summer, Springs Utilities states residential customers would pay 15% less for electricity and 44% less for natural gas on a typical monthly bill.

Aside from the proposal, these are few simple steps Springs Utilities are offering to help customers manage costs this summer: