VP Harris visits historic LGBTQ+ landmark, decries flurry of anti-trans bills in state legislatures

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has visited the Stonewall Inn national monument to pay tribute to activists at the site of a watershed moment in the gay rights movement.And she is speaking out as state lawmakers around the U.S. have introduced or passed hundreds of bills this year that whittle away at LGBTQ+ rights. The vice president’s surprise visit to Stonewall in New York City on Monday comes just days ahead of the 54th anniversary of the police raid and the rebellion it sparked on June 28, 1969, as patrons and others fought back against officers and against a social order that kept gay life in the shadows.

