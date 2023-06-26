Pueblo law enforcement teams up with CSP for focused enforcement on city’s south side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Dept. (PPD), Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), and the Colorado State Patrol combined efforts last week for a focused enforcement operation on the city's south side.

According to the PPD, the operation took on place on Friday, June, 23, on the south side of Pueblo, including the area around Pueblo Blvd. and Northern Ave., and the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

The operation resulted in 44 citations, three arrests for impaired driving, and one arrest for an outstanding warrant. Four vehicles also fled from traffic stops during the enforcement period, the PPD said.

According to the PPD, operations like this will be happening monthly in different areas of Pueblo County.