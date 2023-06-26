Skip to Content
Pueblo City Park Pool temporarily closed for repaving

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The City of Pueblo Department of Parks and Recreation is announcing the temporary closure of the parking lot of City Park Pool for repaving. 

The closure is in effect this Monday, June 26, and is expected to reopen in approximately one week, according to City officials. 

During this time, visitors are encouraged to park on nearby streets or in other designated parking areas. 

The City Park Pool will remain open and accessible to visitors for Open Swim, Family Swim, Water Aerobics, and Swimming Lesson Sessions. 

For more information contact the Pueblo Parks and Recreation office at (719)-553-2790.

