Outrage erupts after man accused of blasphemy is stoned to death in latest mob killing in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Officials say a man has been stoned to death after being accused of blasphemy in northwest Nigera, sparking outrage from activists worried about growing threats to religious freedom. A police spokesman said Usman Buda, a butcher, was killed in Sokoto state’s Gwandu district Sunday after he allegedly “blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad” during an argument in a marketplace. Videos apparently from the scene showed a large crowd that included children pelting Buda with stones as they cursed him. He was later confirmed dead, police said. Amnesty International Nigeria said the failure to ensure justice for mob killings would encourage more. Blasphemy carries the death sentence under Islamic law in the area.

