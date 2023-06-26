Ohio mom charged in death of toddler left alone for 10 days, prosecutors say

CLEVELAND (AP) — Prosecutors in Ohio have announced murder charges against a woman in the death of her 16-month-old daughter. Authorities say the child was left alone for 10 days while the mother went on vacation. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Monday that 31-year-old Kristel Candelario faces aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children charges. Prosecutors allege that Candelario left the child unattended at her Cleveland home June 6 and went to Detroit and Puerto Rico. She calling police on June 16 after returning and finding the girl unresponsive. Prosecutors said the child was extremely dehydrated and was pronounced dead. It’s unclear if Candelario has an attorney.

