Club Q survivors wrestle with range of emotions following sentencing of shooter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Club Q survivors packed the benches of the El Paso County Courthouse for the sentencing of the Club Q shooter.

Survivors say the day was critically important, but also emotionally draining as they watched the sentencing come down.

"It just became very real," said Michael Anderson, a Club Q survivor and bartender. "I mean, this has all been very real, but to have it in this legal format, and to have them, you know, plead guilty to the attempted murder of you and then the murder of your friends and just all the crimes that come with it, it's a very, very, very heavy day today."

The Club Q tragedy happened seven months ago, but many survivors say the shooter's guilty plea is one of the most critical moments in their path toward healing.

"You know, the results of this will be him locked in prison for the rest of his life, never to see the light of day again," said Anderson.

Del Lusional, who produced the show the night of the Club- Q mass shooting, says while this is the best legal outcome in Colorado, the punishment for Aldrich can never atone for what he took from so many last November.

"I personally don't think there was a single punishment that could have been given to him that would make up for what happened," said Lusional.

RJ Lewis, another Club Q survivor, agreed.

"I can't have any pity for that man or any remorse. I don't have no empathy for him," said Lewis.

Lewis said he experienced a roller coaster of emotions inside the courtroom, much like he has over the last couple of months.

"There were times that I just had my head in my napkins, you know, just crying," said Lewis. "And then other times I just felt numb."

Michael Anderson said he read out his victim impact statement to the shooter. Lusional said they had an attorney read the statement on their behalf.

"It was important to let them know how what happened has seriously messed us up for the rest of our lives," said Lusional.

Because of those lasting impacts, survivors agree that the sentencing is bittersweet.