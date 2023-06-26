Club Q shooting suspect set to appear in court Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The accused killer in the Club Q mass shooting that left five people dead is set to appear in court Monday morning.

The accused killer - 23-year-old Anderson Aldrich - is expected to take a plea deal that would ensure a mandatory life in prison sentence, per an Associated Press report. If this happens, the suspect would plead guilty to the more than 300 murder and hate-related charges they face.

This includes first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.

According to the report, the suspect has allegedly "expressed remorse" for the actions committed in November 2022 in recorded jail-house phone interviews with AP reporters.

On May 19, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office filed a motion in the case against the accused killer where they stated there is a "near-unanimous sentiment for the most expedient determination of case-related issues."

13 Investigates spoke with former El Paso County District Attorney Dan May who said offering a plea deal in a case like this ensures that the victims and their families get justice in an expedited way without a long, drawn-out court process.

The suspect is set to make a court appearance at 8:30 p.m.

A portion of that court appearance will be streamed above.

